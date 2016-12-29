Rob Kardashian: Missing Family Xmas Party Made Holiday ‘Tough’ Before ER Visit

After Rob Kardashian was reportedly hospitalized for diabetes complications, Dec. 28, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned more about the ‘very challenging’ time leading up to his ER visit. The ‘fragile,’ reality star’s absence from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party really took a ‘stressful’ toll on him. Get the emotional details.

As 2016 slowly comes to an end (literally), it’s safe to say, Rob Kardashian, 29, may have had his craziest year yet. Between his tumultuous fights with Blac Chyna, 28, his whirlwind relationship with the entire Kardashian family, and his Dec. 29th reported hospitalization, 2016 has been an eventful year. AND, who can forget the birth of his first child, Dream, on Nov. 11! Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned more about Rob’s emotional state as the year comes to a close. “It has been a tough holiday season for Rob leading up to his emergency hospital visit,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells us. “Since Dream’s birth, Rob rarely leaves his house and does not go out often at all. He is still in a very challenging place in life dealing with a lot of stressful family issues.” Wow.

On top of Rob’s ongoing stress, “not attending his family’s Christmas party did not help his emotional state.” Rob was a no-show at Kris Jenner‘s annual party and it could have been because Blac reportedly didn’t even receive an invite. Ouch…

It’s no wonder the holidays were a stressful time for Rob because “he is fragile, recluse, very sensitive and has few healthy coping mechanisms to deal with life,” our source says. “He turns to unhealthy tools to handle his health and relationship issues. Rob often makes strides towards a healthier lifestyle only to regress again when faced with adversity. He often takes one step forward and two steps back.” This is so sad.

Rob has even reportedly made changes to his lifestyle, but all of the recent drama with Blac and their on-again, off-again relationship has “made him depressed,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that he’s “been on a terrible diet” lately.

We’re learning these emotional details just after Rob was reportedly hospitalized, Dec. 28, for diabetes complications, according to TMZ, who broke the news. While the site claims Rob checked himself into West Hill Medical Center in CA, there has been no official confirmation from Rob or the Kardashian family as to how he was transported to the hospital.

Rob was reportedly admitted to the hospital after he wasn’t feeling well, due to excessive eating and an alarming weight gain. He was reportedly stressed from his relationship with Blac, which caused him to lose control of his diabetes. The reality star was reportedly released from the medical center Dec. 29.

