Rob Kardashian Hospitalized? Kris Jenner & Blac Chyna Rush To ER — See Pics

REX Shutterstock

OMG. Rob Kardashian reportedly checked himself into the hospital due to a medical emergency, Dec. 28, according to a new claim. Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner were allegedly spotted rushing to the emergency room in CA around 9:45 PM Wednesday night. Here’s what we know and click inside to see video footage.

Rob Kardashian, 29, reportedly checked himself into a CA hospital Dec. 28, according to TMZ. He allegedly experienced a “medical emergency” when his diabetes flared up. Sources connected with the family allegedly confirm Rob checked himself into the hospital earlier in the evening Dec. 28. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS.

Rob was apparently doing well, but due to recent stress from his relationship with Blac Chyna, 28, he started to eat excessively. He reportedly gained a concerning amount of weight recently, which caused him to lose control over his diabetes, as reported by the site. Rob reportedly remains hospitalized and doctors trying to stabilize him. Watch the video below to see footage from outside the Hidden Hills hospital.

Blac, Kris Jenner, 61, and Corey Gamble, 36, were spotted rushing into a CA emergency room around 9:45 PM, the site reports. Kris and Corey apparently arrived together, and Chyna traveled separately. Rob and Chyna are currently living separately, according to the site, which is the reported reason she arrived to the hospital late. The couple’s baby girl, Dream, born Nov. 11, was reportedly not present when Rob’s family rushed to his side.

TMZ says there is a report that Rob suffered a “mental breakdown,” but they are hearing that it is not true. The site’s sources only characterize Rob’s reported hospitalization as a “health problem.”

Regardless of the site’s report, there has been no confirmation from the Kardashian family that Rob has been hospitalized for a diabetes flareup. Whoever was reportedly in need of medical attention, was already being treated in the ER when Kris, Corey and Chyna arrived, according to TMZ.

In case you forgot, Rob was actually hospitalized on this date [Dec. 29] in 2015 from complications due to diabetes. He was diagnosed with diabetes around the same time last year, after gaining weight and “not feeling well.” However, Rob claimed in a Sept. 2016 interview that he was cured of his diabetes thanks to Blac’s home cooked meals.

This story is still developing…

HollywoodLifers, can you believe this? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.