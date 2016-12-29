Cure Your New Year’s Hangover With A Tasty Meal At These Restaurants Open On Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve can be a blast, but we all know what happens when you go hard at a party. Here are your best bets for restaurants open on New Year’s Day, so you can get your hands on a cure-all Bloody Mary and some delicious brunch!

Happy almost-2017! Here’s where you can dine out on Jan. 1, AKA New Year’s Day, and click through the attached gallery for menus.

Añejo, Hell’s Kitchen and Tribeca, will be open all day on New Year’s Day, starting with brunch and running into dinner making for a Feliz Año Nuevo. Try the short rib tacos!

Most Applebee’s, Burger King, Denny’s and KFC restaurants will remain open for normal business hours, though it varies by location.

On New Year’s Day, Boulton & Watt will be offering their very popular brunch menu to ring in 2017. From 10am until 4pm, guests can enjoy a la carte offerings like their Cast-Iron Baked Eggs, Oatmeal Buttermilk Pancakes and their menu of 3 Eggs Benedict options. For the over 21 set who may want a little hair of the dog, they can enjoy brunch cocktail for just $6 each. After 4PM, they will be switching the menu for their equally delicious dinner service.

Ring in the New Year with an ALL DAY Bloody Mary brunch at Dante. Bloody Marys by Naren Young all around!

McDonald’s will be open during the day, though some locations may close early. Hash browns, anyone?

NYLO New York City is celebrating NYE two ways. A party is being hosted downstairs, with nymph headdresses to fit the A Midwinter Night’s Dream theme and projector to watch the ball drop. In room, champagne service is available for those wanting a more private affair.

All of Ootoya‘s Manhattan locations will be serving their Japanese-style comfort food, including hearty sobas, a variety of yakitori and a selection of teishoku meals on New Year’s Day.

Olive Garden, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut will be open during normal business hours on New Year’s Day.

Just a stone’s throw from famed Grand Central Station, Park Avenue Tavern will be open at 10:30am for New Year’s Daybrunch. Guests can enjoy their delicious brunch menu that features dishes like Nutella French Toast, Fried Chicken & Waffles, and Hangover Hash. In case your group wants to keep the party going from the night before, brunch cocktails and drafts are available for just $5 each. Brunch will be served until 3PM and the restaurant will be open for dinner service as well.

Continue the party on January 1st with a New Year’s Boozy Brunch at Playa Betty’s including 90 minutes of unlimited Mimosas and Sangria ($16) with the purchase of an entrée such as the Chorizo, Potato & Egg Taco ($4) with salsa verde and cotija cheese.

Most Ruby Tuesday restaurants will remain open.

Because they know you’ll need it, shay&ivy is offering brunch on New Year’s Day! Try dishes like the Stuffed French Toast ($14) filled with blackberry preserves, ricotta and apricot honey and the Broken Yolk Breakfast Sandwich ($9) with scrambled farm eggs, bacon, and aged white cheddar inside a potato onion roll. All brunch entrees come with a free glass of Prosecco, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Screwdriver or Sangria.

Some Starbucks locations may open later on New Year’s Day, but you’ll be able to get that much-needed caffeine at some point! Get your fave peppermint drink while you still can.

TGIF will have normal business hours.

Since National Bloody Mary Day happens to fall on New Year’s Day, Trademark Taste & Grind will be celebrating with their brand new Bloody Mary Bar. For $15, guests can enjoy a housemade Bloody Mary and load it up with unlimited fixings, including seasonal veggies, cheese, salumi, pickles, jerky, sliders and more! You can even add on an oyster for just $3 more. The Trademark brunch menu will be served from 11am-3pm and guests can also enjoy their superb dinner menu later in the evening.

Waffle House will be 24/7 as usual.

