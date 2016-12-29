Rashaan Salaam’s Death Ruled A Suicide: Autopsy Shows Ex-NFL Star Shot Himself

Rex/Shutterstock

The last chapter of Rashaan Salam’s sad story has been written, as the ex-NFL player’s death has been ruled as a suicide. After being found dead in a parking lot on Dec. 5, the Heisman Trophy winner’s autopsy revealed his cause of death as a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Rashaan Salaam, 42, ended his life by shooting himself in the head, according to an autopsy conducted by the Boulder County Corner’s Office, per the Denver Post. The self-inflicted nature of the wound left the officials no other choice but rule his Dec. 5 death as a suicide.

Along with determining he died by suicide, the autopsy also said Rashaan had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.25, which is three times the legal driving limit of 0.08. He also tested positive for marijuana, indicating he smoked while drinking heavily before his death.

Rashaan suffered several health issues prior to his demise, including moderate coronary atherosclerosis, gastroesophageal reflux disease and thoracic scoliosis. The report, according to TMZ, also said he had a history of depression and “recent life stressors.” Rashaan’s lifeless body was found by a passerby at Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder, Colorado, next to his girlfriend’s car. He also had a handwritten note and $63 dollars in cash.

While signs pointed to suicide, officials didn’t want to release a cause of death until the autopsy was complete. Rashaan won the Heisman Trophy award in 1994 while he was playing for the University of Colorado. The Buffaloes will honor him during the Dec. 29 Alamo bowl, wearing a decal with the initials “RS” above the number 19, the jersey number Rashaan wore during his time at CU. While with the school, he became just the fourth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

“Our guys walk by his trophy every day,” CU coach Mike MacIntyre said during a Dec. 29 news conference. “There’s flowers around it now, and it’s something we notice every single day. … Every time I remember Rashsaan, he always had a great smile. He was very, very humble.”

Rashaan joined the Chicago Bears during the 1995 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he broke the record for youngest player to rush for 1,000 yards. Problems with injuries, marijuana use and holding onto the ball ended his career in Chicago. He attempted to restart his NFL career in 2003, but failed to make a team.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Rashaan’s family and friends during their time of loss.

