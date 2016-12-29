Cornelius Slams Erin: Calls Her ‘Fake’ During ‘Project Runway’ Reunion

Courtesy of Lifetime

The season 15 reunion brings up a lot of drama as the designers confront each other over what they said behind each other’s backs — and it wasn’t pretty! The claws came out as they all sat down to talk about the season. Now who’s the real mean girl?

The designers look refreshed and are all smiles as Tim Gunn introduces the top seven contestants to kick off the reunion, which was filmed at FIDM in LA. While the reunion was filled with a lot of laughs and it was so much fun to see so many familiar faces return to the stage, time certainly does not heal all wounds as far as the workroom goes — and as soon as they begin airing old clips, the claws come right back out!



How Erin Handled The Haters — Exclusive Interview

One of the biggest moments of season 15 was when Tim used his “Tim Gunn Save” to keep Cornelius in the competition after he worked with Dexter and Erin on a team challenge — and although Tim thought Dexter and Erin were being mean girls, Erin said she was really hurt by the comment and didn’t agree with the way it was edited together. Dexter and Cornelius appear to be on icy terms — and they aren’t the only ones! Mah-Jing and Nathalia are also quick to bring up their bad blood.

With all of the designers on stage, it is interesting to see the dynamic between them all — and it’s safe to say that they all think Lady Cornelius from the land of shade was quick to dish it out. A montage of all of his caddy moments played after Dexter called him out for being fake.

Once we see a montage of everyone’s harshest words, Cornelius attacks Erin and tries to call her fake even though she was hardly featured in the montage. Dexter is quick to call Nathalia and Cornelius “smug and abrasive.”

Erin and Laurence both seemed the most surprised by what some of the designers said behind their backs — but it’s clear that a lot of what was said was obviously fueled in jealousy. Luckily for both Erin and Laurence, they didn’t let it interfere with the competition or distract them from making it to fashion week — and that’s just what they did!

What did you think of the Project Runway season 15 reunion? Did you have a favorite moment?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.