3 Tips On Getting Hair Volume On NYE: Don’t Let Your 2017 Style Fall Flat

New Year’s Eve is literally right around the corner so it’s time for the glitz and glam! We have some tips on how to have BIG, sexy hair for the celebrations that are upon us — from an expert! Keep reading to find out how to end this year with a BAM.

With New Years looming around the corner, the stress of what to wear, where to go, and all of the end of the year jitters are definitely in full play. We’re here to help out with at least one thing — how to rock the MOST volume in your hair to add the final touch to your New Year’s Eve glam!

Luckily, we had Ruth Roche, the Global Artistic Ambassador of Puerology, share some insight on how to keep the volume all the way up for the end of the year festivities!

There are so many style ranging from updos, braids, or even leaving your hair down that it can be confusing on which style fits you best. An iconic look would be something like Blake Lively’s big bouncy curls, which are always chic no matter the occasion. Ruth recommends using Pureology’s Supreme Control Hairspray which will give your look firm control and also help you achieve desired volume and density. She recommends “flipping loose curls upside down and spritzing away to add body without the weight.” Easy enough!

For ladies with fine hair, Ruth recommends using the Fullfyl 3-Step Hair Thickening System since it “creates full-bodied hair with lived-in texture.” This will give your hair the look and feel of having more hair and it’s the perfect trick to adding lots of volume and bounce to your curls!



For more eccentric styles, like Lady Gaga’s gorgeous bun up-do for Tony Bennett’s Birthday TV Special, Ruth recommends spritzing on the Pure Volume Blow Dry Amplifier, while your hair is damp to “infuse with added body and heat protection before styling.” Always important when styling your locks, of course.

While styling, Ruth’s pro tip to achieve the best volume is to “blow dry hair with a large round brush to add lift at the root while keeping strands smooth and frizz-free.” This will give you the perfect lift at the crown to achieve an iconic high pony tail or chignon style!

So, HollywoodLifers, what style will you be going for NYE? We’d love to know!

