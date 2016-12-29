Lindsay Lohan Reveals New Plans For ‘Mean Girls 2’: I’m ‘Pushing’ For It

Lindsay Lohan is really trying to make ‘Mean Girls 2’ happen, kind of like Gretchen with ‘fetch.’ The actress admits in an all-new interview that she is ‘pushing’ for the sequel and reveals who she’d like to see in the movie!

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” Lindsay Lohan told CNN during a Facebook Live interview. “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

She added: “I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she said. “I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back”

Technically, there’s already been a Mean Girls 2. The movie premiered on ABC Family in 2011 and was a standalone sequel. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and the rest of the Mean Girls cast did not make an appearance in Mean Girls 2.

Lindsay has been pushing for a Mean Girls sequel for a long time. Back in 2014, while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the movie, Lindsay told Time Out London: “People really love the movie How do you top that? I was with [writer] Tina Fey the other day and I said, ‘We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating.’ That would be really funny. I’ll harass Tina to write it.”

Can someone just give Lindsay what she wants? I don’t think anyone would complain about a Mean Girls sequel! Fans would love to see how Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen ended up after high school. Let’s make it happen, people!

