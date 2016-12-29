Mark Hamill Is So Over ‘Cruel’ 2016 After Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Deaths

Rex/Shutterstock

2016 has without a doubt been the absolute worst, coming to a close with the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds just a day apart. Carrie’s ‘Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill is speaking for all of us with his message that this ‘cruel, cruel year’ needs to end!

As if we needed any reminder of just how truly awful 2016 has been, it’s going out with brutal gusto in the tragic deaths of Carrie Fisher Dec. 27 and her beloved mother Debbie Reynolds just one day later. We’ve lost so many talented and brilliant people during the course of the last 362 days that we just need 2017 to hurry up and get here before any more of our favorite people die. Carrie’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, 65, tweeted out a graphic showing a guy kicking the number “6” off of a cliff with 2017 showing behind him. He captioned the pic “Cruel, cruel year,” and boy is that an understatement.

Mark is still mourning Carrie’s passing at just 60-years-old, after she died Dec. 27 four days after suffering a massive heart attack. He said at the time that,“Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not. She was OUR princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.”

Her bereaved mother Debbie couldn’t take the heartbreak of her daughter’s death, as her son Todd Fisher, 58, told TMZ she said “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” shortly before suffering a possible stroke. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she didn’t make it and Hollywood’s most brilliant and ballsy mother-daughter duo are now one with the universe in just the span of under two days.

We started off 2016 when just 10 days into Jan. the great David Bowie died. From there on out it just seemed like every passing month kept robbing us of so many great talents and icons who were taken well before their time. Now we’ve lost Carrie and Debbie back to back as the year draws to a dark close. Compound those deaths with a heated election year that saw so much ugliness that left the country completely divided, 2016 will go down as the most depressing year ever.

