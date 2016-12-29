Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Visit Children’s Hospital Together — See Adorable Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

This is just so sweet! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spent Dec. 29 brightening the day for brave kids at a San Diego children’s hospital. Keep reading to see pics of how the patients absolutely lit up when the singer and her fiance arrived to bring some holiday cheer.

Spreading some love and sunshine! Miley Cyrus, 24, and fiance Liam Hemsworth, 26, made sure this holiday time is a little brighter for patients at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. The couple made the trip south from their Malibu home Dec. 29 to pay a special visit with the kids and teens. The couple looked absolutely thrilled to be brightening the lives of others in a series of cute pics the “Wrecking Ball” singer shared on her Instagram.

Miley dressed as the happy hippie that she is in a bright green shirt with colorful flowers all over it and a bright yellow plastic bow on her head to keep her hair back. Her outfit alone was bound to bring cheer, but so was her insanely good-looking actor beau, who kept it simple in a plaid shirt.

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

The Voice judge was all smiles as she shared her bubbling brand of happiness with the young patients, doing fun selfies with them and being a total ray of sunshine. In one of the pics she’s seen snapping away with a teenage cancer patient and captioned the photo, “Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!” Liam looked like he was having the time of his life meeting with the brave youngsters who are spending the holidays in the hospital, as he’s seen effortlessly grinning away in all of Miley’s pics. Very much unlike that incredibly awkward and weird Christmas photo with her family.

The couple has definitely been in a giving spirit lately, as they’ve been gifting their fans with more pics of PDA than they ever have before, all for Christmastime. They shared so many cute photos in matching onesies, cuddling and totally in the holiday spirit. It’s great to see that all their good cheer is carrying on to help brighten the lives of others, especially kids who are hospitalized battling serious illnesses.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley and Liam’s cute visit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.