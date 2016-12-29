Kylie Jenner V. Bella Thorne: Navy Hair Showdown — Which Blue Locks Do You Love?

REX Shutterstock/SplashNewsREX Shutterstock/SplashNews

Bella Thorne looks stunning with her new navy blue hair, but we couldn’t help but think about Kylie Jenner’s iconic navy hair moment, too! Is Bella channeling her inner Kylie? VOTE and let us know who YOU think dominated the ‘do.

We all know Kylie Jenner, 20, is known for switching up her hairstyles frequently – from colorful wigs to eccentric braids, Kylie has basically tried it all. But her iconic blue hair definitely sticks out the most! Kylie has tried just about every blue from bright teal to dark, navy blue hair, which is the EXACT color Bella Thorne, 19, recently embraced with her radical hair makeover.

Bella first debuted her new hair color on Snapchat on Dec 28th, before stepping out for a night out in LA. Since then, everyone has been obsessing over her new ‘do. Whether you hate it or love it, you cannot deny that it is practically identical to the hair color that Kylie is known for! Did she get inspired by the queen of hair makeovers herself?

Although Kylie started off with much brighter shades of blue, such as teal, the star eventually did navy blue for a little bit to give her hair a break from going through color extremes. We loved Kylie’s long blue locks – they were sleek and stylish.

Although Bella’s hair is definitely a darker hue, her hair seems to be a mix of different types of blue, giving it a little bit more oomph! She styled her new hair color with big, messy curls that gave her an edgy chic feel and fits her quirky personality.

Both stars rock this look effortlessly, but we can’t help but think that maybe Bella took this one! Although Kylie Jenner is known for the true blue, she’s done so many different styles that we just can’t pick one that’s the best. We love that she’s always switching it up!

But you let us know, HollywoodLifers, which beauty pulled off this look better? We’d love to know!

