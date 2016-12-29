Kris Jenner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Debbie Reynolds’ Death: ‘You Will Be Forever Missed’

REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities have been flooding social media since learning the news of Debbie Reynolds’ death on Dec. 28, and Kris Jenner’s message has us in tears. The Kardashian momager is absolutely devastated over Debbie’s passing, and released a touching statement via Instagram, which you can read right here.

Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Dec. 28 after suffering a stroke just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, 60, passed away from cardiac arrest. Like so many others, Kris Jenner, 61, took to social media to send her condolences, and she did it alongside a touching, throwback photo of Debbie, Carrie and Eddie Fisher.

“Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable,” she wrote. “As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend...Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie’s family.”

When news broke that Carrie died on Dec. 27, four days after she had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, Kris sent a similar heartbreaking message to the family. “Such a tragic loss,” she wrote. “An inspiration to so many women, your strength and spirit will be missed. My love and prayers go out to her mother and her family.”

Debbie was reportedly planning Carrie’s funeral when she told her son, Eddie, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” It was just fifteen minutes later that she suffered the stroke and was rushed to the hospital. The iconic actresses leave behind Eddie, as well as Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, 24. We cannot imagine what the family is going through right now, and our hearts are with them.

