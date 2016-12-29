Kourtney Kardashian V. Zoey Deutch: Gold Sequin Style Showdown

REX Shutterstock/SplashNews

Looks like these two celeb beauties may have fallen for the same look — specifically a glittery, gold sequin skirt! Zoey and Kourtney both styled this stunning Balmain skirt two VERY different ways. But who pulled it off? VOTE.

There’s no denying that the Kardashians have a very eccentric sense of style. So when we noticed that Zoey Deutch, 22, was out wearing the same exact Balmain skirt as 37-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, we immediately loved how both stars decided to go with a different style!

The Kardashians are known for their risqué fashion choices, which we saw at their recent Christmas party on Dec 24th, with Kylie wearing a full length black sequined jumpsuit and major side cleavage. So there’s definitely no surprise that Kourtney decided to go with a silver disco-style bralet and black lace-up heels. This outfit shows off her amazing figure that she’s been working so hard to achieve — and she rocked it.

She finished off the look with a sleek, high ponytail and minimal jewelry. Plus, she decided to go with natural-looking makeup, focusing on a beautiful dewy finish, which balances her overall look perfectly. Definitely a daring outfit and we cannot deny that Kourt looks stunning!

On the other hand, we have Zoey Deutch who keeps it classic in all gold. The star looks undeniably chic in a gold-sequined halter top tucked into the skirt, finished off with glimmered stilettos. The fluidity of her outfit takes the stage and she wears the trend effortlessly — it was the right choice for the red carpet.

Her bronzed smokey eye, chiseled cheeks, and red pout all scream Old Hollywood glam, which pulls her overall look together. And we definitely love how she decided to skip the jewelry. Smart move!

To be completely honest, we just couldn’t figure out who pulled off this piece better. It’s hard to pick! Both stars sported the looks in two totally different settings. On one hand, Kourtney’s outfit is perfect for a night out – sexy & stylish all in one. But Zoey’s outfit is also the perfect amount of sexy for the red carpet, while at the same time keepin’ it classic!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Which one was your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.