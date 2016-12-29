Kimberly J. Brown Mourns Movie Grandma Debbie Reynolds: She ‘Had The Biggest Heart’

Courtesy of Twittter

The unthinkable has happened. Just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, Debbie Reynolds has passed too. As the world is in total disbelief, Debbie’s friend and ‘Halloweentown’ co-star Kimberly J. Brown spoke out in memory of the late actress. See what she had to say right here.

Kimberly J. Brown — AKA Marnie Piper in the 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown — has taken to both Twitter and Facebook to express her grief over the loss of Debbie Reynolds, who passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 84. Debbie played her grandma in the classic film and Kimberly said that her, “Grace, humility, talent, & love made such an impact on me as a teen and will always stay with me.”

Debbie's grace,humility,talent,&love made such an impact on me as a teen& will always stay w/ me.Full note on my FB: https://t.co/E8sBsCUhdb pic.twitter.com/fboCJD4uDj — Kimberly J. Brown (@OfficialKJB) December 29, 2016

In a longer Facebook post, the now 32-year-old said, “Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart. Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter.”

Kimberly continued, “Making people happy through her performing was her favorite thing to do, and she showed me at a young age what a gift it is to be able to do that for people. She was so talented and wise, which easily could have gone to her head, but instead she went out of her way to help others shine as brightly as they could.” She ended her message with, “Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace.”

Kimberly and Debbie starred in the DCOM together, and Debbie portrayed Kimberly/Marnie’s grandmother, Aggie Cromwell. Both women returned for the sequels Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge in 2001, and Halloweentown High in 2004.

When Debbie lost her daughter Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27, Kimberly retweeted this quote in support of her co-star: “When people die, we have to remember how fierce they were. That’s what they want us to remember; fierceness, kindness, and bravery.” It’s so heartbreaking that Debbie couldn’t go on without her precious daughter in this world.

Her son Todd Fisher told TMZ that they were starting to plan Carrie’s funeral when she lost it and said “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” and fifteen minutes later suffered what was a possible stroke. She was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead just a few hours later. It’s just devastating to think we’ve lost such a brilliant and talented mother-daughter duo in just a day’s time.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts for Debbie’s loved ones in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.