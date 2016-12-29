Khloe Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ Over News Of Ex Lamar Odom’s New Reality Show

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Khloe Kardashian’s 2017 might not be so bright if ex-husband Lamar Odom starts spilling dirt about their relationship on his new reality show. Keep reading for why she is completely freaking out about what he might say.

It has got to be pretty terrifying for Khloe Kardashian, 32, and the rest of her family now that her ex Lamar Odom, 37, is getting his very own reality show. They had total control over everything he said or did on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but now they’re powerless to stop him from dishing on his deepest secrets about the famous family. “Khloe is freaking out that he’s going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera,” a source tells OK! magazine. After all the years he spent as a member of the K-clan, we’re sure he’s got plenty of juicy stories of what life is like when the cameras aren’t on!

Lamar’s show is supposedly going to focus on his life and recovery from substance abuse issues once he leaves rehab, but Khloe isn’t so sure he’s going to keep the show’s focus all about himself. “She’s already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward,” their insider adds. Oh man, what a blow that would be to Lamar if she is able to kill his first non-Kardashian TV gig.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized on Dec. 17 and now she’s afraid their turbulent years together could be brought up as a subject on his show. “The last thing she needs is for all of her past drama with Lamar to be dredged up again on TV. She’s finally moved on with her life,” the source continues. Khloe has been happily dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 25, since Aug. and is head over heels in love.

Khlo-money is bound to be brought up since Lamar’s show will be about his recovery from drugs and alcohol. She totally played his guardian angel in nursing him back to health after he suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in Oct. 2015, and he should be so grateful for her help. We hope that if Lam-Lam does bring up Khloe on his new show, he has nothing but kind things to say after all she did for him.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lamar will end up spilling Kardashian family secrets on his new reality show? Would it make you tune in if he did?

