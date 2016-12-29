Kendall Jenner & Justin Bieber’s Vacation: Are They Really Getting Romantic?

Courtesy of Instagram

Could Justin Bieber be Kendall Jenner’s New Year’s kiss? The longterm pals spent some quality time together in Utah around Christmastime, and now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned if they’re really getting romantic! Here’s the scoop!

Cheer up ladies, positions for being Justin Bieber‘s, 22, girlfriend are still wide open! Gorgeous Kendall Jenner, 21, is just a homie! “Justin and Kendall are simply friends, nothing more, and it’s nothing romantic,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of friends in common so they get to hang out together often. It was no big deal for her to jump on a plane with him for a quick trip for a few days.” If only WE could hop on that flight!

The Internet basically exploded when fans caught wind of the model’s getaway with the “Sorry” singer. At first, fans couldn’t figure out who that mystery brunette was, but a picture inside Five Guys confirms it was Kendall. One lucky burger eater spotted the friends having a snack at the fast food joint in Park City, Utah around Christmastime. Mutual pal Patrick Schwarzenegger was also in on the action, further proving that Justin and the Vogue covergirl weren’t on a romantic date. Plus, if the tattooed hunk did actually want to date Kendall, he wouldn’t take her to Five Guys — no offense!

Besides, Kendall is already beating off enough men with a stick as is! Every man under the sun wants to win over her heart, including Jordan Clarkson and A$AP Rocky, but so far, none have been that successful. “Kendall has plenty of other guys she’s interested in and is dating,” the insider continues. “She has no need to hook up with someone like Justin who has already been with everyone she knows.” Phew, he’s still on the market!

