Keion Carpenter Dead: Ex-NFL Safety Dies After Collapsing Into A Coma

Rex/Shutterstock

The NFL is in mourning, once again, as Keion Carpenter is dead. The former defensive player for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons died on Dec. 29, after collapsing during a workout while on vacation with his family. He was only 39.

“It is with regret that we as a family announce that at 6:47 am Keion Eric Carpenter was pronounced dead, at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami, Florida,” his family said in a statement following his death on Dec. 29, according to TMZ. The young man was “on a family vacation,” when he collapsed during a workout.

He “remained in a coma for 24 hours,” according to the statement. Football fans and his family hoped that he would beat the odds. Sadly, that would not be the case. The official cause of death was not given following his death, but his family said that his remains would be flown back to his native town of Baltimore, Maryland for burial.

As a standout at Woodlawn High School, Keion would go on to play football for Virginia Tech. The school was the first to grieve the loss of one of their former stars. “Sad news as family of former Hokies Keion…confirms his passing,” the school’s official twitter shared. They also included a statement from coach Frank Beamer.

The coach said he was “saddened to learn of the passing” of Keion, calling the star, “one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech.” Calling him a “tenacious punt blockers” and “relentless player,” the coach also said that Keion “had a heart of gold.” The Virginia Tech coach mentioned Keion’s charity, The Carpenter House, and all the other organizations the former NFL star worked with to help those in need.

BREAKING Sad news as family of former #Hokies S Keion Carpenter confirms his passing. More to follow. Statement from Coach Beamer below pic.twitter.com/qHVkwbXfx4 — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

Keion had a short career in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1999, and he stayed with the team for three seasons. In 2002, he traded to the Atlanta Falcons, and played three seasons with the team. He became one of the few players to have successful spinal fusion surgery and return to football, playing for three more years after undergoing the intense procedure.

Our thoughts are with Keion’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time of loss.

