It’s that time of year! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bundled up for a snowy vacation in Wyoming, celebrating the holiday weekend at a lavish resort. The lovebirds looked cozy as can be during their romantic getaway, getting festive for the occasion!

Love is in the air! Orlando Bloom, 39, whisked away his leading lady, Katy Perry, 32, for a holiday getaway this week. The happy couple was spotted at a breathtaking mountain resort, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. As if that wasn’t cute enough, they enjoyed a white Christmas, with snowflakes falling all around them. Katy kept warm in a comfy sweater, opting for a baseball cap and large hoop earrings. Orlando made sure he wasn’t overlooked, wearing a pair of festive Santa Claus glasses during their romantic rendezvous. The lovebirds reportedly rented a luxury villa, along with some of Katy’s family members, for the special occasion. SEE THE PICS HERE.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was still rocking his bleached blond locks, but he kept his ‘do mostly hidden while hitting the ski slopes in his patterned suit. Katy and Orlando definitely had a blast, also enjoying a bit of shopping together near the chilly venue. Before jetting off to Wyoming, the adorable couple dressed up in epic Santa costumes to surprise sick kids at LA’s Children’s Hospital on Dec. 20. Katy and Orlando went all out, performing sing-along songs with the kids, handing out gifts, taking photos and asking everyone what the holidays meant to them.

Katy and Orlando have been dating for a little over a year, and clearly that spark is more lit than ever! They seem to bring out the best in each other, since they both love to have fun. The pair even recently showed off their karaoke skills, belting out Alanis Morissette’s “You Outta Know” with a star-studded group of friends on Dec. 17. With similar interests and an obvious dedication to one another, we’re beyond glad to see this power couple going strong into 2017!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these adorable holiday getaway pics? Let us know!

