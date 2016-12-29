Karlie Kloss Named Face Of Adidas Women’s Training: Flaunts Toned Abs In Campaign

Courtesy of Adidas

Considering Karlie Kloss already serves up a slew of fitspo and basically defines style goals whenever she steps out in stylish athleisure, it comes as no surprise to see that she’s the new face, (and bod!), of Adidas Women’s Training!

We’re used to seeing Karlie Kloss, 24, rock the runway and smolder in campaigns, but her latest shoot is all about embracing her athletic side as she suits up in Adidas clothing for the brand’s women’s training campaign. The model is very vocal about her healthy lifestyle and how she stays active, so seeing her embrace her role as the face of the line makes perfect sense — and it’s also serving up amazing inspiration as we get ready for the new year.



Karlie is a bare-faced beauty as the model goes makeup-free and stretches for the shoot, all while showing off her toned abs in a pink sports bra and matching hot pink leggings — she looks as fit and determined as an Olympic athlete as she expertly trains with ease. The major model is no stranger to the Adidas fam — in fact, she was also the face of the Stella McCartney Adidas collection! Karlie and Adidas are clearly a perfect match.

A slew of models have recently teamed up with sports brands, including Gigi Hadid partnering with Reebok and her sis, Bella Hadid working with Nike — Karlie is in good company. It’s so cool to see Karlie show off her athletic side in the new campaign — she’s a woman of many talents, and she’s definitely more than just a pretty face on the runway. What do you think of Karlie’s latest campaign? Do you love it as much as we do? Check it out above and let us know.

