‘Love & Hip Hop’: Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Welcome New Baby — See Sweet First Pic

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have welcomed Bonnie Bella Jordan into the world! They greeted their newborn on Dec. 28, and Stevie took to Instagram one day later to share a precious photo. Check it out right here!

Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, have set their custody drama aside for a moment to share a photo of their new baby, Bonnie Bella. How beautiful is she?!

Stevie shared the photo on his Instagram account, captioning it, “Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16.” Bonnie was born a little over a week ahead of Joseline’s reported Jan. 9 due date, and we’re thrilled to see that the baby is happy and healthy. Congrats to the couple!

Unfortunately, it’s no secret that the Love & Hip Hop stars have been fighting each other in the weeks leading up to Bonnie’s birth. TMZ obtained legal documents on Dec. 19 that allegedly said Stevie, who is definitely the father, is asking for primary physical custody of his and Joseline’s daughter. The documents also reportedly indicated that Stevie wanted to be in the delivery room when Bonnie was born, and that he wanted their newborn to be drug tested within 24 hours of her birth because he thinks Joseline used drugs and alcohol during her pregnancy. (Joseline has since slammed those claims.) Pretty heavy stuff.

Finally, the documents allegedly include a text message from Joseline to Stevie that says: “You will never see your daughter f*** n****.” Ouch! The two are no longer together, of course, but we’ll keep you posted on what happens between them now that Bonnie has been born.

