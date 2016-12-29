Joely Fisher: Carrie Fisher’s Sister ‘Inconsolable’ After Debbie Reynolds’ Death

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher’s half-sister Joely Fisher is absolutely devastated by the sudden death of her beloved Debbie Reynolds. Joely took to Twitter to express her grief, saying she’s ‘inconsolable’ after losing two loved ones in just two days.

“Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…” Joely Fisher, 49, tweeted on Dec. 28, followed by three broken heart emojis. Earlier in the day, Joely had tweeted a photo of herself and Debbie Reynolds after the legendary actress was rushed to the hospital. “God speed mama,” Joely tweeted.

Joely also posted the same sweet photo on Instagram. The photo was taken on the red carpet for HBO’s Wishful Drinking, Carrie’s stage production of her book, back in 2010. Joely and Debbie look so happy.

Joely, who is the daughter of Debbie’s ex Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, also retweeted Selma Blair’s post about Carrie Fisher and Debbie. “There are so many things Carrie would have to say about this,” the tweet read. “But I am sure they are holding each other right now. Sail on silver girls.”

Carrie and Debbie died just one day apart. Carrie died on Dec. 27 following a massive heart attack she suffered while on a plane from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. She was only 60 years old. Joely and Carrie’s other half-sister, Tricia, were left heartbroken by their sister’s sudden death. “The unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us,” Joely tweeted after Carrie’s death.

The loss of her daughter was too much for Debbie to take. Her last words were: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” Rest in peace, Debbie.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Debbie’s family and friends in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.