Jennifer Lopez ‘Smitten’ With Drake & Enjoying Their Time Together Very Much

Aw! Jennifer Lopez is totally, totally into Drake, according to a new report, and the ‘All I Have’ singer is non-stop gushing about her rumored new man.

Could Drake, 30, be the one? Jennifer Lopez, 47, is “smitten” with the “One Dance” singer, reports PEOPLE, and she couldn’t be happier than she already is spending every moment with him. Hmm, sure sounds like he’s got her hooked already!

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” a source close to Jennifer shared with the outlet. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.” Oh, we’re sure about that!

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the source added: “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Although it was originally reported that Jennifer and Drake were just “working on music together,” it’s become clear that all of that time together is helping blossom their friendship into much more. They “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too,” shared another source. Clearly!

We’re happy to hear that Jenny from the Block and Drake are so into each other, especially considering all of the underlying drama being thrown at them. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, her ex, Diddy, thinks Drake is a total “downgrade” for her. On top of that, Funk Flex threw major shade at Drake and seemed to insinuate that the singer was only using Jennifer to get back at Diddy, who he has feuded with since 2014. Eek.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Drake and Jennifer as a couple? Do YOU think they have what it takes to stay together? Comment below!