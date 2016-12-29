Yikes! A number of kids were overjoyed to find a brand new Hatchimal toy under their Christmas trees, but to their parents’ surprise, the toys yelled out curse words! Many are furious and are demanding an explanation!

Well, we didn’t see that coming! Hatchimals, the fury little toys that are supposed to visibly hatch out of an egg upon command, were on the list of hottest toys this season. Parents frantically scrambled to grab the little creatures for their kids, but now some people want to give them back because of the inappropriate content that comes out when they speak!

In one video posted by a family who had bought the toy, the Hatchimal appeared to be working just fine, except for the fact that it was swearing and making lewd comments! Uh-oh! As the toy was supposedly in a state of “sleep,” it sounded like it was calling out “f**k me” repeatedly. What in the world is going on? According to the original Hatchimal description, the toys are supposed to speak their own language, but that phrase is definitely not foreign and not kid-friendly at all! A bunch of other fan videos show their brand new Hatchimals saying the same phrase over and over again! SO terrible!

"An 'F-word' problem: Hatchimal owners say the toy is swearing" this is my kind of toy — mister elyse (@papamooon) December 28, 2016

I hope your New Year is happier than the kids on Christmas who got #Hatchimals — Bentz Deyo (@bentzdeyo) December 29, 2016

Hatchimals are getting recalled for swearing 😂😂😂 — BR☃️☃️KE (@BrookePariseau) December 29, 2016

In addition to audio malfunctions, other families have reported issues with the fury creatures not hatching from it’s egg or the toy instantly running out of battery. What a bummer! Despite parent testimony however, Linda Blair, a spokesperson for the Canadian-based toy manufacturer Spin Master, stated that the toys were not saying curse words. “Hatchimals speak their own language made up of random sounds,” Linda told Mashable on Dec. 29, following the holiday rush. “We can assure you that the Hatchimal is not saying anything inappropriate. The one in the video appears to be sleeping.” They might not have intended them to say inappropriate things, but it’s kind of hard to deny what we heard in that video.

Still, not everyone’s Hatchimal has ended in heartbreak. In fact, there are a number of people who adore their new toys! Chrissy Teigen, who gifted her infant daughter Luna Legend with the new toy, also raved about how much she loved it. She even admitted to wanting it for herself! The toys are apparently sold out everywhere at the moment, but hopefully for those parents who got the broken ones, they can at least get their money back!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Hatchimal was cursing?