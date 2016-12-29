Oh, Shawn Hunter, you’re scaring us! Rider Strong isn’t helping anyone’s stress about the fate of ‘Girl Meets World.’ He recently said on his podcast that the show has ‘ended.’ Has ‘Girl Meets World’ been cancelled? Click to LISTEN!

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World,” Rider Strong said on his podcast Literary Disco. “My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended.” CLICK TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST!

WHAT?! You can’t just leave us hanging like that, Rider! The Disney Channel series will return on Jan. 6 with new episodes. The Jan. 6 show, titled “World Meets Girl,” will be an hour-long episode and will “peek behind the scenes.”

The season 3 finale, which airs on Jan. 20, is called “Girl Meets Goodbye.” That kind of sounds like a series finale, doesn’t it? But it’s too soon to say goodbye to Riley (Rowan Blanchard), Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), Lucas (Peyton Meyer), and Farkle (Corey Fogelmanis)! Over the course of the past 3 seasons, we’ve watched them grow up, just like we watched Cory, Topanga, and the rest of the gang.

The finale will also feature a huge Boy Meets World reunion. The characters we grew up with — Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay, the Morgan of seasons one and two, and Lindsay Ridgeway, the Morgan from seasons three to seven, will all be a part of the show. Now that’s going to be an EPIC episode.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Disney Channel for comment. Nothing has been confirmed yet! We will keep you updated as we find out more information. Let’s hope Girl Meets World will get the season 4 it deserves!

