Drake Dissed By Funk Flex: Stop ‘Using’ J.Lo To Get Back At Diddy — See Tweets

Well, damn. Radio personality Funk Flex just went OFF on Drake, accusing him of using Jennifer Lopez as a ‘get back’ to Diddy who he has famously feuded with for years. Click inside to see the scathing tweets!

Funkmaster Flex, 48, is calling out Drake, 30, for his rumored new romance with the one and only, Jennifer Lopez, 47. The longtime radio personality reminded his followers that his “man”, Diddy, 47, had her first, and that he believes Drake could be using the pop singer to get back at Diddy for their 2014 brawl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On top of that, Funk realized that the day both Drake and Jennifer posted their cute new cuddle pic on Instagram just so happened to be the anniversary of a New York City club shooting that Diddy and Jennifer were allegedly involved in on December 27, 1999. Both of them were arrested, and Diddy’s protege at the time, Shyne, was later convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the incident. Plus, the shooting was the beginning of the end of Jennifer and Diddy, who called it quits shortly thereafter.

Check out Funk’s wild tweets about Drake, Diddy and Jennifer below. WARNING: Both offensive and vulgar language is used in the below tweets.

JLo is nice.. but my mans hit 17yrs ago.. these new sensitive nigga think we sweat pussy like them.. nah — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

JLo? That's the get back for a punch in the face? Took me all day to figure this out! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

Throwback pussy don't never disrupt getting that bread! Facts! [ Canada Dry ] — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

Doggy saved the pic for the anniversary and everything!!! Haaaa! Wow! Sensitive new nigga fail! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Diddy isn’t exactly thrilled that his ex, Jennifer, is rumored to be dating Drake. Unfortunately, the rap icon thinks that Drake is a “downgrade” for Jennifer, and is also worried that the young singer is using her to get to the “next level.” Yikes.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Funk Flex’s tweets? Do YOU think Drake could be using Jennifer, or do you think their blossoming relationship is legit? Comment below!