George Michael’s Funeral: Elton John to Perform ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’?

The late, great George Michael was very good friends with Elton John, and now a report claims that the singer will perform their duet, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, at Georgie’s funeral.

What a way to say goodbye. Elton John, 69, is reportedly planning to pay tribute to his good friend, George Michael, by singing at his funeral. The song choice is just so poignant, as he plans to sing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” which Elton and George recorded as a duet in 1991. Though the performance is sure to be heartbreaking, Elton’s tribute will be absolutely beautiful as the world lays George to rest.

“There will be so many mourners and friends. It will be the biggest funeral since Princess Diana‘s,” a source told TV3’s Xpose. “Elton will sing as he did for Diana’s funeral as a final farewell.” So sad.

When news broke of George’s untimely passing, Elton released a statement in mourning of his longtime friend. “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist,” Elton wrote. “My heart goes out to his family and all his friends.”

However, Elton’s funeral tribute is not the only one being planned for the late music icon. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 2017 Grammys are planning to honor George and his decades of music with a special performance. If the performance happens, Elton could definitely be one of the performers, along with George’s other longtime friends, Madonna, and Grammys host James Corden. That will truly be something special to watch!

Please know that HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both George and Elton to confirm the funeral performance report. Stay tuned for updates!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Elton possibly performing at George’s funeral? Comment below with your thoughts.