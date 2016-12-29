Ellen Pompeo Reveals The Name Of Her Sweet Baby Boy With Husband Chris Ivery

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery managed to keep the birth of their third baby a secret for quite some time, but once they were pictured hiking together on Dec. 28, the secret was out. So the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star took to Instagram to reveal both the baby’s gender and name!

“❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” Ellen Pompeo, 47, captioned the adorable Instagram photo seen above on Dec. 29. This seems to be the Grey’s Anatomy star’s way of confirming the baby news!

Just one day prior, Ellen and her husband, Chris Ivery, went hiking with Eli when they were photographed by the paparazzi. Before that moment, the world wasn’t aware Ellen and Chris has welcomed a third child into the world, but once they were spotted, the secret was out! “Family and baby are all doing great,” a rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

A name and gender were not revealed at the time, but Ellen took to Instagram to make the big announcement — a more personal one at that.

Ellen and Chris, who met in a grocery store in 2003, also have a 7-year-old daughter named Stella, whom she birthed, and a 2-year-old daughter named Sienna, whom they had via surrogate in 2014. And get this — they also kept her birth a secret for two months!

This is so amazing! We’re so happy for Ellen and Chris. There’s no better way to bring in a new year than with a beautiful new baby. We can’t wait to see more pictures of the handsome little guy.

