Ellen Pompeo & Husband Chris Ivery Welcome Third Child — See Pics

Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery were spotted hiking on Dec. 28 in LA — nothing out of the ordinary, right? Except that they were carrying a a new addition to their family! Check out the first pic right of their newborn here.

Congratulations are in order for Ellen Pompeo, 47, and Chris Ivery! The couple stepped out in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles with their newborn baby in tow, as you can see in the photo above — how devastatingly cute is that?! “Family and baby are all doing great,” a rep confirms to Us Weekly.

As Chris carried the baby in a front-facing harness, the Grey’s Anatomy star was holding hands with her daughter Stella, 7. The couple also has a daughter Sienna, 2, who they had in 2014 by surrogate — and they kept her birth a secret for two months for privacy. The family of four was also seen out and about in New York City in June, with no baby in sight. Congratulations to the fam on their new addition! To find out the baby’s gender and name, click here!

Ellen looked relaxed on the stroll, wearing a pair of black leggings, sneakers and a white Adidas hoodie. Chris also wore a white Nike hoodie, black track pants and matching sneakers — though his best accessory was the cute baby in his arms!

Before it was confirmed, fans took to Twitter to speculate about the baby. “@EllenPompeo…you having a baby boy would be the perfect way to ned this years and start the new one! three is the perfect number,” one fan tweeted at the actress. “Has @EllenPompeo got a baby boy now?? Omg,” another gushed. Whether it’s Ellen’s or not, we have to say that it’s a super photogenic child. Just look at those cheeks!

