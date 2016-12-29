Serena Williams Engaged: Is Drake Happy For His Tennis Pro Ex? The Truth

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Now that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are engaged, everyone’s wondering what Drake thinks about the shocking news! In case you forgot, Serena and Drake were rumored to be a hot item back in 2015! Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how the rapper feels now that his reported ex is officially off the market!

Drake, 30, officially lost any chance he may have had with Serena Williams, 35, Dec. 28, when she announced that her boyfriend, Alexis Ohanian, 33, also known as the co-founder of Reddit, popped the question… IN ROME! It was the most romantic proposal we’ve ever read, and we’ll get to it in a just a minute. BUT, HollywoodLife.com learned what Drake’s highly anticipated reaction was to her nuptials news and there’s no bad blood here! In fact, “Drake couldn’t be happier that Serena is taking her relationship to the next level by getting married,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells us! How nice of him?!

Drake’s epic reaction may not come as a huge shock since he’s been getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez, 47, and the two are reportedly working on new music together! Talk about a two in one special, right?! Not to mention, like we already told you, Drake’s already gushed to his mom, Sandy that “he feels Jennifer could be the one.” So cute!

Although Serena just got engaged recently, some fans have been dying to know what Drake’s reaction was going to be. Well, we’re happy to inform you that it’s all positive. But, we don’t blame people for speculating a mixed review, since Drake and Serena have been super close for years. When Serena split with her ex, Common, 44, in 2011, that’s when she and Drake started getting close. Drake gushed over Serena when he said, “I really, really love and care for Serena Williams,” to Complex in 2011, adding, “She’s incredible. That’s someone I’m proud to say I know. She’s definitely in my life and I’m in her life. It’s great to watch her play tennis. Very impressive.” Now, that sounded a bit more friendly than BFF status (at the time, of course)…

Soon after Drake’s candid interview, the dating rumors died down for a while. However, they quickly picked back up when Drake was reportedly spotted played tennis with Serena on a romantic vacation in 2013. After that, he fueled the romance rumors when he cheered her on in the stands at her 2015 Wimbledon match. That’s when fans really went wild. But, you can’t blame them after seeing this photo, below!

While it seemed like Drake and Serena would’ve lived happily ever after, that fairytale quickly ended when her romance sparked with Alexis, and Drake started getting cozy with Rihanna, 28, in late 2015. That was a major bummer for some Serena-Drake fans.

Now, Serena is happily engaged to Alexis and WE couldn’t be happier for her! Serena announced the engagement news, Dec. 28, when she posted a sweet poem to Reddit, revealing the details inside their special night together. Alexis surprised Serena one day when she came home late. He had packed her a bag, and had a “carriage” waiting to take them to Rome, where she said was the place they first met. Alexis took the tennis pro to the exact table where they first met, and the rest was history from there!

As we patiently wait for Serena and Alexis’ wedding, that could happen in “about a year,” according to E! News, we’re hoping Drake and JLo are in it for the long haul too! We’re so happy love is in the air!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Drake’s reaction to Serena’s engagement? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.