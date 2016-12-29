Carrie Fisher: Could She Receive A Posthumous Star On Walk Of Fame Next To Her Mom?

gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2016/REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher’s family, friends and fans are grieving over her untimely death, and for many people, visiting a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood is a way to honor someone’s passing. Unlike her mother Debbie Reynolds, though, Carrie doesn’t have a star. Here’s how she could get one posthumously.

Carrie Fisher could get a star five years from her death date, according to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame rules, which awards posthumous stars every year. Her family would need to apply through the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and pay a $30,000 sponsorship fee before undergoing approval from a committee. Carrie’s late mother Debbie Reynolds already has two stars — one on the south side of the 6600 block of Hollywood Boulevard, and one on the north side of the 7000 block — but it’s unclear as to whether their stars would be near each other.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars icon might not have a star yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from creating a homemade one at the corner of Orange Drive and Hollywood Boulevard. Check out the sweet tribute below:

RIP @carrieffisher thanks 4 the memories!! Makeshift Star #hollywood walk of fame made by fans, since she did not have one! 👸🏻#CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/agZf5YejIF — Alberto Mendez (@TheBertoMendez) December 28, 2016

Stopped by Carrie Fisher's tribute star in Hollywood on the Walk Of Fame on my way to work. #RIP pic.twitter.com/12vg0mTSr8 — DeniseVasquez (@DENISEVASQUEZ) December 28, 2016

Fans created a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/Ylqny64HzM — ㅤ (@SuchALook) December 28, 2016

Well, that brings a tear to our eye. As for whether the makeshift star gets to stay? A rep for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce tells TMZ that they will “leave the shrine alone so fans of the legendary actress can have a place to mourn“. It will likely be removed in a few days, but just as when Prince died in April, a homemade star was allowed to stay for a few days so fans could pay tribute. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

Our hearts go out to Carrie and Debbie’s loved ones during this difficult time.

