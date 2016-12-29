D.L. Hughley’s Insensitive Tweet About Debbie Reynolds’ Death Leaves Fans Fuming

REX/Shutterstock

This is just horrible. Hours after Debbie Reynolds died, comedian D.L. Hughley jumped on Twitter and compared her to ‘black mamas’ suggesting that they never ‘die’ because their ‘kids do.’ Now, fans are firing back at D.L. for the tweet, and you have to see their furious tweets.

D.L. Hughley, 53, has the internet in an outrage over the extremely offensive tweet he posted in regards to Debbie Reynolds death on December 28. When the Hollywood icon passed just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, the comedian took to his Twitter account to claim that “black mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do.” Just awful.

The tweet went live on December 29 at 12:31am, and despite massive amounts of backlash from fans D.L. has left it on his account. Many fans immediately started tweeting the comedian, telling him that he is not funny and even reminding him that death is not a race issue. Unfortunately, the comedian has yet to respond to any messages that have come his way.

See D.L.’s horrible tweet below:

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

And here’s what fans are saying in response to the highly insensitive tweet:

@RealDLHughley As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat. — Judith Benezra (@JudithBenezra) December 29, 2016

Ignoring the insensitivity of this tweet, the sheer ignorance is mind-blowing. This is disgusting. @RealDLHughley https://t.co/znSNhKGNGn — Cheddar Baè Biscuit (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley I don't know if this is more offensive to the Reynolds/Fisher family, black women,or moms in general. And wasn't even funny👎🏾 — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley That's harsh bro…when did death become a racial issue? — Patrick B. Miles, Sr (@golf4miles) December 29, 2016

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about D.L.’s tweet? Do you think he’s totally out of line, or do you think he has a right to his own opinion? Comment below, let us know what you are thinking.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.