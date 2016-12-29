Just two and a half months before their tragic deaths, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds appeared in their last interview together at the New York Film Festival. The iconic actresses were promoting their documentary, ‘Bright Lights,’ and Debbie had the sweetest things to say about her daughter. Watch here.

Carrie Fisher, 60, attended the New York Film Festival to promote her and mom. Debbie Reynolds’, documentary, Bright Lights, in October. Unfortunately, Debbie couldn’t make it there in person, but she was able to call in to send her love. “I love and adore my children,” the actress gushed of Carrie and Todd Fisher. “And I’m not going to give ’em back!”

While the Star Wars actress made some quips about her mom’s love of wine during the call, it concluded with a heartfelt message of love from Debbie. “I wish I could be there,” she said, before hanging up. “It sounds like so much fun, I’m sorry. I miss you. I want you to know I love you all. I thank you for wanting to see our little show and I hope it turns our alright and everybody’s happy with it.”

Sadly, just two and a half months later, Carrie and Debbie tragically died on Dec. 27 and 28, respectively. Bright Lights is not set to air on HBO until 2017.

The famous mother and daughter duo were very close in the years leading up to their deaths, but their relationship was far from perfect at other points in their lives. They actually had a falling out when Carrie was in her 20s, and didn’t talk for “probably ten years,” they revealed in a 2011 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I didn’t want to be around her,” Carrie admitted. “I did not want to be Debbie Reynolds’ daughter.” Luckily, they were eventually able to mend the relationship.

Watch their final joint interview in its entirety above.

