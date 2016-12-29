Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher’s Bond Chronicled In HBO Doc — First Look

The world lost two icons in two days, but fans will get a look at their life in an upcoming HBO documentary, titled ‘Bright Lights.’ Get your first look at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ ‘love story’ right here.

Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher premiered at Cannes and was featured at this year’s New York Film Festival; soon, the entire world will get to see the film, which reveals the bond between the late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died days apart.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told our sister publication, Variety. Most of the film was filmed about a year ago, and the two made it for each other — Carrie wanted to show the world how much of an icon her mother was, especially for younger generations.

HBO is currently figuring out when they will premiere the film, which is set for some time in early 2017, but the deaths have been extremely hard on the team behind it. “If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable,” she said.