Taylor Swift’s Ex Conor Kennedy Arrested After Allegedly Punching Man In Head 5 Times

Taylor Swift has always had a thing for bad boys, but this is going too far! Ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested on Dec. 29 after allegedly punching a man in the head FIVE times at a bar in Colorado. What trigged his scary behavior? Read on to find out!

For Conor Kennedy‘s, 22, New Year’s resolution, avoiding jail might be a good place to start. Taylor Swift‘s, 27, ex-boyfriend from a few years ago was arrested on Dec. 29 for allegedly getting into an insanely violent bar fight in Aspen, Colorado. Eyewitnesses at the venue claim Conor was “punching a man in the head five times” during the explosive brawl, according to the Daily Mail. Making matters worse, Conor reportedly “tussled” the police officer who tried to restrain him.

Like many bar fights, this one went down right as the place was about the close, giving everybody enough time to get buzzed. We can’t say for sure if Conor was intoxicated at the time, but he was partying at Aspen hotspot Bootsy Bellows until 1:40AM when the brawl started. Conor reportedly told the cops that he punched the guy for calling his friend “the f word.” Police arrested the son of Robert Kennedy Jr. for disorderly conduct and brought him into the station to get his mugshot taken.

We’ve always known Taylor had a soft spot for edgy guys, but this is shocking! We remember sweet Conor when he was just a bright-eyed and bushy-trailed 18-year old who was smitten with the “Shake It Off” singer. At the time of their brief romance that kicked off in 2012, Conor was still in high school! Taylor must have smelt a sense of danger on him from the get-go, because this is not the first time Conor’s been arrested. The hunk first got into trouble with the law in 2012 when he was arrested for protesting outside the White House. We can excuse a passionate (albeit peaceful) protest, but if he really punched a guy five times…No bueno.

