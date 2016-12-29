With Debbie Reynolds passing away a day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, their family reportedly plans to memorialize these two Hollywood legends together. A joint funeral is reportedly in the works, where mother and daughter will be honored side-by-side.

With Carrie Fisher, 60, and Debbie Reynolds, 84, dying within a day of each other, the two will be given a joint memorial service, if certain members of their family “have their way,” sources tell TMZ. Debbie and Carrie’s surviving family members are meeting together to plan out how to properly honor these two Hollywood legends, and some think the best decision is to have one funeral for both.

“I think this is what they would have wanted,” one family member tells TMZ, and sources say that the family is leaning towards a “private, small ceremony” with a second, larger memorial service for later. This dual funeral would also help fulfill Debbie’s dying wish. As she was completely grief-stricken from losing Carrie, Debbie reportedly told Todd Fisher that she “wanted to be with Carrie.”

Even after this reported second, larger memorial service, the tributes to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will likely continue throughout 2017. For Star Wars fans, they’ll get a chance to see the woman who was Princess Leia one last time, as Carrie filmed her parts as General Organa for Episode VIII. Star Wars fans were some of the first to honor Carrie, as a massive gathering took place at Disneyland where mourners held a “lightsaber vigil.”

When asked about why Princess Leia was considered a role model, Nikki Powers, one fan that attended the public memorial said “she’s a strong character for women and little girls now.” Nikki also added that while Carrie has died, her legacy as the immortal character will “live on.”

It’s hard to imagine a funeral service that could be big enough to do both Carrie and Debbie justice. Along with Carrie’s iconic film roles, Debbie was Hollywood royalty, thanks to her parts in films such as Singin’ In The Rain, The Tender Trap, How The West Was Won, and more. Ultimately, despite their endless legacies as silver screen superstars, these two will be remembered as a mother and daughter who loved each other very much – and will reportedly be memorialized the same way.

