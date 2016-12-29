‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Shakeup — Is Cardi B Leaving The Show?

Image Courtesy of VH1

Say it isn’t so! Cardi B just made the shocking announcement that she’s leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York.’ To find out why, keep reading!

Brace yourselves. Love & Hip Hop: New York is losing a cast member. On Dec. 29, Cardi B announced that she’s leaving the VH1 reality show to focus on other work opportunities. Season 7 will be her final bow on the series — see her announcement below.

#CardiB announced on #IGLive that she is leaving #LHHNY She said it's not an issue about money or Mona. Cardi said she loves Mona but she's going to be too busy in 2017 and we will see why on the show. Now remember recently Cardi landed a recurring role on #BeingMaryJane on #BET. A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

Cardi B is keeping quiet about what she’ll be working on, but it’s already been reported that she has been cast in Season 4 of BET’s Being Mary Jane. She’ll only appear in one episode, but we can only imagine she’ll try to milk that 15 minutes for all it’s worth. HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site TVLine.com described her character as a “round-the-way beauty with a big weave, big boobs and a big booty to match her oversized, ratchet personality.”

But even without that, Cardi B has been hinting at her exit from Love & Hip Hop for quite some time. In June 2016, Cardi B told Hot97 that Season 7 would most likely be her last. “I’m not gonna be on Love & Hip Hop no more,” she said. “I only got one more season left, last season.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.

