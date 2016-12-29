Billie Lourd’s Stepdad Pens Emotional Letter After Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Deaths

REX/Shutterstock

The tears keep on coming. Trying to mend Billie Lourd’s broken heart, stepdad Bruce Bozzi wrote her an emotional letter after Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ devastating deaths. Read his touching words of comfort after the jump!

Doctors haven’t found a cure for a broken heart just yet, but Bruce Bozzi is headed in the right direction! After suffering through the most heartbreaking week of her life, Billie Lourd was tagged in a touching letter that stepdad Bruce wrote for her on Instagram. “It’s an honor to be your stepfather,” he begins. “This day, your NYU grad day, we had so much fun. [In] Yankee stadium, your mom and I laughed our a-ses s off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other.”

Bruce posted this heartwarming tribute on Dec. 29, one day after Debbie Reynold‘s death, and two days after Carrie Fisher‘s. His connection to Billie, which feels like a Modern Family episode, starts with Carrie’s now ex-husband Bryan Lourd. They were married for three years, during which they had Billie. Bryan later came to the realization that he was gay, and married Bruce in 2016. The Star Wars actress often made jokes in her memoirs that she “turned” Bryan gay.

“The strength of these women live so vibrantly in you,” continues Bruce. “I’ve been lucky enough to see for a decade! Many decades to come. Heaven just got a sh-tload more fun! I love you!” The legacies of two Hollywood powerhouses live on through not only Carrie’s daughter Billie, but through brother Todd, and half-sisters Joely and Tricia as well. The actress’ impact on the film industry will forever thrive in the hearts of movie goers all around the world, who will never watch Star Wars and Singing In The Rain the same ever again!

