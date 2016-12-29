Brad Pitt’s Christmas With The Kids: He Had Them Long Enough For A Cordial Gift Swap

The Jolie-Pitt kids got to see their father for Christmas. Brad Pitt spent some time with his and Angelina Jolie’s children for the holiday after not getting to see them on Thanksgiving, according to a new report. Get the details of their Christmas meet-up here.

It’s a Christmas miracle. Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, have been at war over custody of their children for three months, but the actress played nice and made sure her ex had time with the kids for Christmas, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that Brad met up with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh 10, Vivienne and Knox, 8, for a “holiday gift exchange.”

“Brad gave them presents and it was cordial,” a source tells Us. The kids’ therapist was also present for the reunion, as the exes’ temporary custody arrangement orders that Brad cannot visit with the children without approval and supervision.

When the Christmas visit was approved before the holiday, Angelina reportedly flipped. “She’s having a meltdown,” an insider told InTouch at the time. “She can’t believe it’s happening. [It] made her furious.”

These two are clearly still at odds over what to do with their children: She filed for sole physical custody in her September divorce docs — which is what she has under the current, temporary arrangement — but he fired back, asking for joint custody, in November. Things really got heated when she made their arrangement public by filing it through a judge, and he requested an emergency hearing to have the documents sealed in an effort to protect the kids’ privacy.

Brad’s request was denied, but just before Christmas, he filed new papers, again asking that the papers be sealed. This time, though, he got personal regarding his ex. “[Angelina] appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” his lawyers wrote in the docs. He also slammed the 41-year-old for having “no self-regulating mechanism.” It looks like this vicious battle will continue in 2017.

