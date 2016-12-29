Blac Chyna’s Sweet Video Of Dream Before Rob’s Reported Hospitalization

SO cute! Blac Chyna uploaded the most precious video of baby Dream to her Snapchat, Dec. 28! However, her timing was interesting, seeing as Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian was reportedly hospitalized just hours later! See the adorable video here, and get the scoop on Rob’s condition.

Dream Kardashian, born Nov. 11, is no stranger to her mom’s camera lens or the internet, but her latest video is the cutest one yet! Blac Chyna, 28, took to Snapchat, Dec. 28, to show off the youngest Kardashian, and we’re seriously melting over the precious video! Watch baby Dream, above!

Although Dream’s cuteness is quite distracting to anything else happening in the world, we can’t help notice the timing of Blac’s video. She posted to Snapchat just hours before her on-again, off-again fiancee, Rob Kardashian, 29, was reportedly hospitalized for diabetes complications.

💕 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:49pm PST

However, the odd timing could be explained. Rob and Blac are reportedly living apart after their explosive fight over Chyna’s Instagram hack on Dec. 17. She did rush to Rob’s side, but she arrived late due to the fact that they were not under the same roof when he experienced a “medical emergency.”

The latest update on Rob’s condition is that he remains hospitalized and stable in a CA medical facility near his home, as reported by E! News, Dec. 29. The site claims his condition is not life-threatening, and that he was admitted for diabetes complications.

Although E! does not mention how Rob was reportedly admitted to the hospital, TMZ (who was the first to break the news) claims he checked himself in after a diabetes flareup. Rob reportedly started to eat excessively after the stress of his relationship with Blac began to weigh on him to the point where he could not control his diabetes, as reported by the site. Click here to see video and photos of Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, 36, and Blac rushing to Rob’s side at the Hidden Hills hospital.

Regardless of the multiple reports about Rob’s alleged diabetes complications, there has been no confirmation from the Kardashian family that he has been hospitalized for a diabetes flareup. In case you forgot, Rob was actually hospitalized on this date [Dec. 29] in 2015 from diabetes complications. However, he admitted that he was cured of diabetes in a Sept. 2016 interview. While this story is still developing, no matter what Rob is going through, we’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

