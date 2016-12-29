Blac Chyna Feels ‘Awful’ After Rob Kardashian’s Hospitalization: Vows To Be By His Side

REX/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian’s brief hospitalization on Dec. 28 and 29 scared just about everyone in his family, especially his fiancee, Blac Chyna. Dream Kardashian’s mother feels ‘awful’ that Rob fell ill and vows to be by his side through his health struggle. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Blac Chyna, 28, was quite an emotional wreck after Rob Kardashian, 29, checked himself in a West Hills, Ca., hospital. TMZ reported that Rob lost control of his diabetes and began eating excessively as a result of constant fighting with Chyna. And now, Chyna’s feeling pretty bad about her past fights with her boo.

“Chyna’s in a weird place. She only tried to help and encourage Rob to live a healthier life and love him but feels awful that they’ve been fighting recently and now he’s in the hospital,” a source close to the curvaceous mother of two told HollywoodLife.com. “Obviously, Chyna didn’t see this coming and him having health problems is certainly something she didn’t want.”

“That said, she’s been crying, hoping that he gets better fast so he can come home to her and Dream [Kardashian]. All she’s doing right now is being there for her man, supporting and loving him and vows to be there, by his side, through this time and forever.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob’s been under tons of stress as of late and missing the Kardashian family Christmas party played a huge role in his overall health.

“It has been a tough holiday season for Rob leading up to his emergency hospital visit,” another insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Since Dream’s birth, Rob rarely leaves his house and does not go out often at all. He is still in a very challenging place in life dealing with a lot of stressful family issues. Not attending his family’s Christmas party did not help his emotional state.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna and Rob will last in 2017?

