REX/Shutterstock

We cannot even imagine what Billie Lourd is going through after losing her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, just one day apart. The ‘Scream Queens’ star was close with both iconic actresses, and as we continue to mourn their tragic deaths, we’re looking back at her sweetest moments with both of them. See the pics here.

The last time Billie Lourd, 24, Carrie Fisher, 60, and Debbie Reynolds, 84, attended a public event together was at the 2015 SAG Awards on Jan. 25 of that year. The three generations of exceptional women were present for a very important reason: Debbie’s acceptance of the Life Achievement Award, which, fittingly, was presented to her by Carrie. The women posed together on the red carpet, and it’s something so special that Billie can look back on after her mother and grandmother’s devastating deaths just one day apart on Dec. 27 and 28, 2016.

Billie was incredibly close with her grandmother, who she called ‘abadaba,’ and mother, who she referred to as ‘momby.’ Of course, their incredible legacy will live on through the talented 24-year-old, who is breaking out as a star in her own right thanks to roles in Scream Queens and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Our hearts are with Billie during this incredibly difficult time, and we rounded up some of her sweetest moments with Debbie and Carrie in the gallery above.

After suffering a mid-flight heart attack on Dec. 23, Carrie was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles, where she died just four days later. The very next morning, a grief-stricken Debbie was reportedly planning her daughter’s funeral with her son, Todd Fisher, when she suffered a stroke. She died hours later, and Todd revealed that her final words were: “I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie.” Heartbreaking.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Billie after the devastating loss of her mother and grandmother in the comments section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.