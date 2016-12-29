Billie Lourd Fans Send Love After She Loses Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher In Same Week

Rex

So many people are looking out for Billie Lourd in the wake of the deaths of both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, all in a 48 hour period. See the beautiful words of the fans who are coming out in droves to support her in this trying time.

Billie Lourd, 24, is going to need all the love and support she can get right now after losing her mother, Carrie Fisher, 60, and grandma, Debbie Reynolds, 84, in the same week. And while she does have her dear friends, family and co-stars around to comfort her, her fans are offering what support they can give too. So many have taken to Twitter to share some really sweet messages with the Scream Queens star.

“Billie lourd literally lost her mom and her grandma within 48 hours, I can’t even imagine what she’s going through,” one fan tweeted. “billie lourd lost her mother and her grandmother in less than 48 hours. please keep her in your thoughts, she’s gonna need it right now,” another one wrote. “RIP Debbie and Carrie. I actually have no words. All my love and prayers in the world go to Billie Lourd right now,” another user tweeted.

Billie lourd literally lost her mom and her grandma within 48 hours, I can't even imagine what she's going through — em 🌱 (@uhhmmily) December 29, 2016

billie lourd lost her mother and her grandmother in less than 48 hours. please keep her in your thoughts, she's gonna need it right now. — Belle (@strfires) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie and Carrie

I actually have no words. All my love and prayers in the world go to Billie Lourd right now — Kat ♀ (@calikat7) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine losing your mother and grandmother in the span of 2 days immediately after Christmas. My heart goes out to Billie Lourd. — Lauren Morrill (@LaurenEMorrill) December 29, 2016

If I could give Billie Lourd 10,000 hugs right now — mac (@kenziecoffman) December 29, 2016

The worlds heart breaks. There is nothing like a mothers love Praying for #BillieLourd & family today Goodbye #debbiereynolds #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/DDyGdug7BX — Ava Cantrell (@TheAvaCantrell) December 29, 2016

EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR BILLIE LOURD THIS ANGEL LOST TWO MAJOR FAMILY MEMBERS A DAY APART PLS PRAY FOR HER #RIPCarrie #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/5M6E0yccBi — RIPCarrieFisher🌸 (@anidalaa) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie Reynolds. Thanks for being a part of my childhood. My prayers go out to Billie Lourd. ❤ pic.twitter.com/JeFWAbFyny — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) December 29, 2016

i really hope that billie lourd is okay and has a strong support system around her. she just lost her mother and grandmother — ㅤㅤ (@blkgrlnae) December 29, 2016

Sending all my love to Billie Lourd, who lost not just her mother but grandmother too. I am so so sorry. My heart breaks for her. — Sasha Alsberg (@sashaalsberg) December 29, 2016

Carrie died on Dec. 28 following a heart attack she suffered on Dec. 23, and Debbie passed away after suffering a possible stroke just one day later. Billie has yet to release a public statement following her grandmother’s death, though she did make a statement after Carrie’s. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Billie said. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

