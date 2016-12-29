Billie Lourd Impersonated Debbie Reynolds Just 2 Weeks Before Death & It’s Perfect: Watch

Just two weeks before Debbie Reynolds’ death, her granddaughter, Billie Lourd, publicly spoke fondly of her in an interview with Seth Meyers. During the Q&A, Billie reminisced on how Debbie once tried to talk her out of acting…and it resulted in her doing the most epic impression of the iconic actress. Watch here.

Billie Lourd, 24, has had a horribly difficult week, with her mother, Carrie Fisher, 60, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, dying just one day apart. But the Scream Queens star had an incredibly close relationship with both women, and when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Dec. 12, she joked about being part of their iconic lineage.

“[Debbie] gets really upset when I get called Carrie Fisher’s daughter,” she explained. “She wants people to call me Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter. It’s very offensive to her. She does not want to be cut out.” The 24-year-old went on to admit that her family didn’t even want her becoming an actress in the first place, and Debbie even tried to talk her out of it by showing her her old diaries from when she starred in Singin’ In The Rain.

While relaying the information in the journals to Seth, Billie impersonated her grandma’s words by talking in her “’50s actress voice,” and it’s too much to handle! Watch in the video above.

Oh, and Billie also confirmed that her famous grandmother is a huge Scream Queens fan. “She’s a fan of anything that involves a lot of fur,” she explained. “She misses that in film and TV, so the fact that we’re all clad in fur earmuffs and fur jackets, it’s her dream show.”

Debbie tragically died on Dec. 28 at the age of 84, just hours after suffering from a stroke while planning Carrie’s funeral. Carrie had a heart attack while on a plane Dec. 23 and died at UCLA Medical Center four days later. Our hearts are with Billie during this difficult time.

