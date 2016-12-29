Bella Thorne Flaunts Cleavage In Lacy Sheer Top & Red Pants For Night Out As A Single Lady

SplashNews

Bella Thorne, is that you? The actress flaunted major cleavage in a revealing sheer top, while hitting the town as a newly single lady. Believe me, these pics are too hot to handle!

Bella Thorne, 19, looked nearly unrecognizable as she made her way to a party at Los Angeles hotspot Think Tank Gallery on Dec. 28! The former Disney star was spotted in a vampire, gothic look, and her cleavage was on full display!

To compliment her jet black and dark blue hairstyle, Bella showed off the girls in a lacy, black lingerie bodysuit that had sheer detailing on the sides. SO SO sexy! And to go along with the vibe, the Blended star paired the bodysuit with a pair of red hot leather pants and studded, black shoes. She also threw a leather jacket around her shoulders just in case it got a little nippy. Wow, Bella really knows how to make the gothic vibe look super chic!

This ensemble may not be Bella’s sexiest outfit ever, but we have to admit, that if she was going for a look that said “I’m single and ready to mingle,” she totally nailed it! As you already knew, Bella just recently split from her rumored fling singer Charlie Puth, 23, in late Dec. 2016 in the most dramatic way ever! After Charlie blasted her on Twitter, suggesting that she cheated on her ex Tyler Posey, 25, with him, Bella hit back saying that the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer was “butt hurt” about an old interview and that she never cheated on anyone.

While the whole Twitter meltdown had to be just a tad bit embarrassing for the actress, HollywoodLife.com heard EXCLUSIVELY that Bella is over boys altogether! Instead, Bella is going to take a step back from dating and taking some time to be single. And what better way to kickstart her new single chapter than to go out for a night of partying? You go girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s latest outfit? Was it a hit or miss? Let us know in the comments below!

