Bella Thorne’s Shocking Hair Makeover: Dyes Hair Blue After Breakup

Bella Thorne is officially back on the market and although she may be ready to move on, her hair was singing the breakup blues thanks to her shocking new dye job. See her major makeover here! Are you loving her new look?

Bella Thorne, 19, is not going to let any of the drama in her life stop her from looking absolutely fabulous! In the midst of chaotic rumors about her love life as she split with Tyler Posey following a short-lived fling with Charlie Puth, Bella has decided to embrace the single life with an entirely new look as she stepped out in LA on Dec. 28 debuting her new ‘do, deep blue locks. What better way to lift up your spirits than by changing it up?! It’s every girl’s go-to coping method.

Nonetheless, we are OBSESSED with Bella’s dark blue locks. It definitely adds an edgy vibe to her style and it suits her very well. We’ve always known that Bella beats to the sound of her own drum, so this style change isn’t too much of a surprise, especially since we’ve seen her rock a slew of hues in her hair before.



Unlike stars like Kylie Jenner, (who like to tease us with a photo when trying a new style), Bella actually shared the whole process on her snap story! You see the star getting a facial first, and then eventually blue dye being applied. Although it looks bright blue, the finished product is a dark navy blue hue.

While the color was setting, Bella also shared how she did her makeup to compliment her new ‘do! She went with a dark smoky eye and what looks like voluminous falsies. She even stated on one of her snaps that she “literally feels like a new person.” We don’t blame ya Bella! You look amazing and we couldn’t think of a better way to usher in 2017. Whenever you switch up your hair color you do have to update your makeup routine, so we love seeing Bella offer up her experience first-hand.

She finished off the rest of her look with a black corset-style top, red leather jeans, and studded heels! Super edgy and stylish!

So, HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s transformation? Are you a fan or miss her old locks?

