Barbara Tarbuck Dead: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Dies Of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease At 74

OK, now this is getting ridiculous. Barbara Tarbuck, a star on the hit soap opera ‘General Hospital,’ passed away on Dec. 29 at the age of 74. The beloved actress tragically died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Read all the heartbreaking details, here!

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING TO US?! If 2017 is as bad as 2016 has been, there won’t be anymore Hollywood icons left in the world! Barbara Tarbuck, 74, is the latest television actress to bite the dust in what feels like a sickening domino effect. She is best remembered for her role as Lady Jane on General Hospital, but she had been leaving an imprint in the entertainment biz since she was NINE! Barbara was a woman of many talents, also starring on radio segments and stage shows.

Her death was confirmed on Dec. 29 by her daughter-turned producer Jennifer Lane Connolly. Barbara was on the soap opera hit for 14 years (from 1996-2010), making her a true superstar in the eyes of her fans! Other TV buffs will recognize the star from American Horror Story: Asylum as Mother Superior Claudia. She has also appeared in the shows M*A*S*H, Dallas, Golden Girls, and Nip/Tuck.

Barbara died after a long battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a type of brain disorder that leads to dementia…and eventually, death. It is an extremely rare condition that cannot be cured with any type of injections or medications. Barbara’s death lies on the same week that George Michael, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and the solo red cup creator, Richard Husleman, died. Barbara is not believed to have any children or grandchildren, but she will forever live on in the hearts of her fans.

