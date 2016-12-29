Ashley Greene Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Accepts Romantic Proposal From BF Paul Khoury

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! We are SO happy for ‘Twilight’ beauty Ashley Greene, who is going to be a 2017 bride after accepting boyfriend Paul Khoury’s incredibly romantic proposal. He popped the question while the couple was vacationing in lovely New Zealand, and you’ve got to see the video of how he did it!

Pop the champagne because stunning Ashley Greene is getting married! The 29-year-old Twilight star got the surprise of her life when longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury asked her to be his wife while on a hike in New Zealand. The big day actually went down Dec. 19, but the actress shared the video of the happy event on her Instagram Dec. 29. In it, Paul plays it coy as he asks what they’re up to as a sweater-clad Ashley responds “Taking a trail to a water fall in New Zealand,” while surrounded by a lush green forest. The falls are named “Bridal Veil” so he couldn’t have picked out a more perfect spot.

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Once they get down to the base of the falls, she turns to him and tells him how “magical” it is there and Paul agrees. He then gets down on one knee and pulls out a diamond and of course the very stunned Ashley says “yes!” Once he slips the ring on her finger, she jumps into his arms and he twirls her around in joy. Paul even does a cute little dance at the end to celebrate, as the video concludes with the words “our journey begins.”

Ashley wrote the sweetest caption to the video, saying “This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives.”

The couple has been together since 2013, and Paul is so thrilled that Ashley is going to become his bride. He posted the proposal video to his Instagram as well, pledging “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with.” Aww, we are so thrilled that this adorable pair is heading to the altar. It may have taken them awhile to get engaged, but with the incredibly romantic way that Paul did it, we’re sure it was worth the wait!

