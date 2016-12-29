Courtesy of UFC207

Yikes! It looks like Amanda Nunes decided to be the rowdy one at her weigh in against upcoming UFC 207 opponent Ronda Rousey. She came out wearing a fierce lion mask to try to get under the former champ’s tough skin. We’ve got the video, right here!

Amanda Nunes is hoping to be Ronda Rousey‘s nightmare in more than just the octagon. The 29-year-old Brazilian is known as “The Lioness” and she proved what an animal she is by donning a terrifying lion’s mask for her weigh in Dec. 29 while her UFC 207 opponent Ronda, 29, looked on. She didn’t appear too rattled by the obvious attempt at trolling her, as the promoters had the ladies to do usual “put ’em up” pose and both of them gave their meanest possible glares while flexing their guns. Oh man, these two are going to go at it SO hard Dec. 30 if this initial face-off is any indication.

As soon as they were done with posing, Ronda turned and quickly hurried off the stage while Amanda stayed and put her hands in the air triumphantly while the reporters and photographers went nuts. The reigning women’s UFC bantamweight seemed SO confident in herself, while Ronda couldn’t wait to get out of there. Maybe that mask really did spook her!

It turns out Ronda had another shock, as she didn’t know she had to walk into a room full of cameras for her underwear clad weigh-in. In a video after it went down, she’s putting her clothes back on while telling someone she thought it was going to be in an office and, “I turned the corner and ‘what the f**k?’ I wasn’t expecting that!” she said with a look of horror. That’s about all we’re going to hear from Rowdy Ronda before the upcoming fight, as she’s done a total media blackout, refusing to do any interviews so she can stay in the zone.

Ronda knows this is the big comeback chance everyone has been waiting for since she lost the title belt to Holly Holm, 35, in Nov. 2015 at UFC 193. She was hospitalized with a broken jaw in the devastating defeat and revealed back in Feb. that she even contemplated suicide afterwards. The former champ has said that win or lose, this is nearly the end of the road for her professional MMA career. She told Ellen DeGeneres, 58, back on Nov. 1 that, “I’m wrapping it up. This is definitely one of my last fights.” We’ll be watching and rooting you on, Ronda!

