Carrie Fisher’s Dog: Who Will Care For Actress’ Beloved Pooch After Her Tragic Death?

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher absolutely adored her dog, Gary. He went everywhere with her. So what will happen to Gary after Carrie’s sudden and tragic death? A new report claims that the French bulldog will be staying within the family, as Carrie had wished if anything ever happened to her.

Carrie Fisher’s 4-year-old French bulldog, Gary, will now be taken care of by Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, TMZ reports. The outlet reports that Carrie had always intended for Billie to have custody of Gary if she couldn’t take care of him anymore.

Billie has a French bulldog named Tina, who is best friends with Gary. The Scream Queens star wants to make sure the two dogs get along living together for the long haul. If Billie is unable to take care of Gary in the long term, the dog will remain in Carrie’s family. Even though taking Gary is an added responsibility, Billie will likely keep her mother’s wish.

Gary and Carrie were inseparable. She took him all over the world, and he was frequently by her side during media interviews. Gary was by Carrie’s side on the plane from London to Los Angeles when Carrie suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23. He later visited his beloved owner at UCLA Medical Center. Gary was adopted by Carrie as a service pet to help with her bipolar disorder.

Carrie passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her loved ones, including daughter Billie, when she died. Family, friends, and fans of the woman who played Princess Leia were devastated over her death. The actress had been filming the Amazon TV series Catastrophe in London up until her death. She had released her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist, in Nov. 2016 and had already finished filming Star Wars: Episode VIII. The world is a much darker place now that Carrie is no longer with us.

