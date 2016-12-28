Scarlett Johansson Beats ‘Captain America’ Co-Stars As Top-Grossing Actor Of 2016

REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson is the queen of Hollywood! The gorgeous actress was named the top-grossing actor of 2016 by ‘Forbes.’ She pulled in a whopping $1.2 billion this year and beat her ‘Captain America: Civil War’ co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. by a long shot! Check out the list of top-grossing actor of 2016 now!

Scarlett Johansson’s films — Captain America: Civil War and Hail, Caesar! — brought in $1.2 billion worldwide in 2016. Captain America: Civil War became the top-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office. The critical darling Hail, Caesar! earned $63.2 million worldwide, which helped get Scarlett to the top spot on the Forbes list. Scarlett also starred in The Jungle Book and Sing in 2016. She was also crowned the highest-grossing actress in history in June 2016.

Following Scarlett in second place are her co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Captain America: Civil War earned $1.15 billion at the global box office. The movie was the only 2016 film for both actors. The rest of the list fleshes out as follows:

4. Margot Robbie — $1.1 billion

5. Amy Adams — $1.04 billion

6. Ben Affleck — $1.02 billion

7. Henry Cavill — $870 million

8. Ryan Reynolds — $820 million

9. Felicity Jones — $805 million

10. Will Smith — $775 million

All of the actors — except for Felicity — starred in a superhero movie in 2016. Captain America: Civil War, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Deadpool were all box office blockbusters this year. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which Felicity plays heroine Jyn Erso, was recently released on Dec. 18, but it has already grossed over $500 million worldwide. If Rogue One had been released earlier in 2016, Felicity would have probably been higher up on the list!

Women ruled the Forbes lists this year. Taylor Swift beat Beyonce to become the highest-paid musician of 2016 by earning $170 million. Check out the full list of highest-paid musicians now!

