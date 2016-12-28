Tiny & T.I.: Her Demands Amidst Their ‘Irretrievably Broken’ Marriage — See Divorce Docs

FameFlyNet

Tiny and T.I. are heading towards divorce, and HollywoodLife.com has obtained the documents that spell out her alimony and custody demands. Check them out right here, plus see a divorce attorney explain exactly what Tiny is asking!

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. AKA T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are officially over, and HollywoodLife.com has obtained their divorce documents. Click through the gallery, attached, to see what Tiny is petitioning for, and read on to see an expert explain it!

As you can see in the docs, Tiny wants primary custody, but is agreeing to have joint — meaning she has no intentions of keeping the children (Clifford “King”, 12, Major Philant, 8, and Diana, 1) away from T.I. permanently. She also wants alimony from the rapper, and is citing their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” as the reason for divorce.

Terri Herron, GA. Divorce Attorney breaks it down to HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “Tameka looks to be wanting primary custody of the children and half of all of their assets, cars, cash, property, and retirement accounts or investments. She also wants Clifford (T.I.) to be responsible for all of any debt they have acquired while married.” Fair enough!

“She also wants temporary and permanent alimony and child support that is consistent with her standard of living,” she adds. “She is also asking that he pay for the divorce attorneys and that he hire doctors or therapists to evaluate the parents and children, should he want to fight her for custody.”

Finally, Herron tells us that this is standard procedure. “While Tiny is not yet airing any dirty laundry about T.I., she is reserving the right to cite additional grounds if needed if they can not come to an agreement in mediation and if this should go to trial. There is no annulment as been reported; this is a standard divorce.” There you have it!

